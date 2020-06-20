The Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain got a thorough washing down today, courtesy the CEMEX TCL Group of companies. But it appears they also unearthed some deep feelings from within the Trade Minister, as she was moved to reprimand the business community for failing to do more for the country. Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said, pandemic or not, she's certain they can all do much more than they're doing now. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Wallerfield Farm Land Bulldozed, HDC Responds

A Wallerfield family is calling for compensation and some answers. That's after they say a crew from the Housing Development Corporation came in and started bulldozing their land, which is used for farming.

PM On Grants

An admission from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that there are delays in the delivery of grants to citizens, but there is a reason.

Ganga On England Series

Former Windies opener Daren Ganga believes the Caribbean side would not be able to retain the Wisden Trophy against England.