Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Farley Augustine, is calling on PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, to account for discrepancies revealed in the 2016 Auditor General report, where millions were paid out to a contracting firm for a zip line project for Tobago. Today only rope and no zip line has been found in the process. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tracy Where The Money Gone
Elizabeth Williams
