Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Farley Augustine, is calling on PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, to account for discrepancies revealed in the 2016 Auditor General report, where millions were paid out to a contracting firm for a zip line project for Tobago. Today only rope and no zip line has been found in the process. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Dr. Dies: Vaccine Safety Questioned

US Dr. Dies: Vaccine Safety Questioned

The safety of the COVID-19 vaccine has come into question at least by the family of a medical practitioner in Florida, after the doctor died just two weeks after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Youth Parliament Virtual In 2021

Youth Parliament Virtual In 2021

In keeping with the new normal that has resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Youth Parliament was held virtually for the first time on Monday.

PNM VS PDP

PNM VS PDP

The PDP tells the PNM to mind their own business, as regards the leadership of the PDP.