Tracy To Sue Farley Over Zipline

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson- Celestineintends to sue Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine, over utterances he made on political platforms, on the zipline issue, preceding the January 25th THA elections.
Davidson- Celestine says she would be suing for defamation of character and Mr. Augustine would not be the only one sued. The revelation was made on Monday, during a PNM Tobago Council media conference.
PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine in responding , is telling Davidson- Celestine, to bring it on. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.