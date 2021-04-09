More than sixty-seven percent of persons in Tobago have come forward to be vaccinated. This from Health Secretary Tracy Davidson- Celestine as over three thousand persons have expressed interest in being vaccinated, at health centers at Scarborough , Canaan and Roxborough. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

