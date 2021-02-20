An opportunity to move forward from the six-six deadlock in Tobago, following the January 25th THA election. PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is pleased with the passage of the THA Amendment Bill in Parliament on Friday. Mrs. Davidson-Celestine spoke to members of the media today, on the passage of the bill in the Lower House on Friday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

Tracy On THA Amendment

Tracy On THA Amendment

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

An attempted kidnapping, retirees relieved of charity money, and an elderly woman is robbed of five dollars. Here's tonight's crime wrap.