The political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, is once again calling out PDP leader Watson Duke and questioning the integrity of deputy political leader Farley Augustine. Mrs. Davidson-Celestine spoke during the Morning Edition programme with host Fazeer Mohammed. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Tracy On Politics
Elizabeth Williams
