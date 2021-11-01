Tracy On Politics

The political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, is once again calling out PDP leader Watson Duke and questioning the integrity of deputy political leader Farley Augustine. Mrs. Davidson-Celestine spoke during the Morning Edition programme with host Fazeer Mohammed. More from Elizabeth Williams.

