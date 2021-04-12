PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson Celestine, is calling the latest established Alternative Executive Council by the PDP, one of shifting the goalpost from the questions to answer by PSA President Watson Duke and Assemblyman Farley Augustine, on WASA and the spending of PSA monies to host a PDP launch at the Magdalena Grand. Last week More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tracy On PDP

Tracy On PDP

PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson Celestine, is calling the latest establis…

Tobago Pump Park

Tobago Pump Park

The dreams of one Tobago cycling club is one step closer to being realised as they have gott…