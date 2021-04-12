PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson Celestine, is calling the latest established Alternative Executive Council by the PDP, one of shifting the goalpost from the questions to answer by PSA President Watson Duke and Assemblyman Farley Augustine, on WASA and the spending of PSA monies to host a PDP launch at the Magdalena Grand. Last week More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tracy On PDP
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three days after the first eruption, La Soufriere continues to erupt. The latest activity oc…
The Housing Minister says the HDC is well on its way to finally completing the Edinburgh Tow…
The Solid Waste Management Company Limited, SWMCOL, insists that it is doing all it can to be occupational safety and health compliant...
Tobago fisherman Joseph Ramkissoon is again pleading with the Ministry of Foreign...
PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson Celestine, is calling the latest establis…
The dreams of one Tobago cycling club is one step closer to being realised as they have gott…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape : Friday 09th April 2021
- Morning News Brief: 12th April, 2021
- Sargassum Returns
- Covid Case On BPTT Platform
- CONTACT TRACING FOR PM DONE SAYS MOH
- Port Of Spain Port Gets New Crane
- Edinburgh Towers By Next Year
- Volcano Still Erupting, Some Persons Refuse To Leave
- St. Anthony’s Teacher Reported To JSC
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 8th April 2021