Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she remains committed to roundtable discussions with the PDP.
The PNM Tobago Council political leader spoke with reporter Elizabeth Williams today on issues surrounding the 6-6 tie in the THA elections.
It's supposed to be the height of the dry season, yet dozens of farmers in Penal have been hit with one of the worst flooding incidents to date.
The Joint Select Committee on National Committee heard from the Acting Prisons Commissioner that commerce is driving criminal gang activity in Remand with a pack of cigarettes costing as much as $500 in the prison.
Seventeen criminal gangs are operating in the Remand Section of the prison system in this country.
The list of European countries suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, is growing.
T&T's very own Hasely Crawford is not happy that the postponed Tokyo Olympics are going ahead.
