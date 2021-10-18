Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she is not worried there would be an increase in covid19 cases, following the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections. This comes as Tobago has 4 delta variant cases and 92 total COVID-19 related deaths. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tracy On Elections
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Why was the 'Order of Merit List' provided to the President for the appointment of a Police …
Police are searching for the person who planted an explosive device at Government Campus Pla…
Just over eight percent of all babies born last year in facilities run by the South West Reg…
Who will invest in this country if it does not have a Police Commissioner?
Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she is not worried …
The North Central Regional Health Authority says it is using various mechanisms, including t…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 18th October 2021
- No Online Teaching For Forms 4, 5 & 6 From Monday
- Merit List Withdrawal Unconstitutional?
- Explosive Device At Parkade
- UNC: PM Is Petty, Boldfaced
- Who Will Invest In T&t Without COP Asks Mark
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 15th October 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 14th October 2021
- Full Service At Bars ETC, But Beaches Still Off Limits
- Tracy On Elections