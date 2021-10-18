Tracy On Elections

Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she is not worried there would be an increase in covid19 cases, following the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections. This comes as Tobago has 4 delta variant cases and 92 total COVID-19 related deaths. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

