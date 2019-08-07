It was a tough day for T&T's other athletes in track and field.

Machel Cedenio, one of the big names to miss out on qualification in the men's 400m semis.

However, Tyra Gittens was one of the bright spots in the Women's Heptathlon.

TTPS: Operation Steel Gate a Success

From 2016, spanning two years, the Enterprise Community made headlines because of violence and bloodshed. Police launched Operation Steel Gate in 2017.

Cyclists Return from Pan Am

At home the volume is about to be turned up as the party begins, for T&T's gold and silver medal winning cyclists who returned on Tuesday from Peru.