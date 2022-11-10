Roughly 100 burgesses are set to receive legal letters from the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation for erecting illegal structures. Chairman Kwasi Robinson tells TV6, the Corporation regrets having to take a heavy-handed approach, but something must be done to mitigate against flooding.  

ADVERSE WEATHER AFFECTS 12 WASA PLANTS

Many people have been left without pipe-borne water in northern and eastern parts of Trinidad and some areas in Tobago.

The Water and Sewerage Authority indicates this is a result of an impact to twelve of its plants due to adverse weather, which has caused flooding in some areas.

PRIVATE SECTOR CAPACITY & AFRICA OPPORTUNITY

The challenge of transforming historic and emotional ties into commercial investment and trade opportunities between the African continent and the Caribbean region....is one that does not exclude small and medium enterprises in the Caribbean.

QPCC MUSEUM TO GO VIRTUAL

Those of you who have never visited the Queen's Park Cricket Club Heritage Museum, you can one day stay in your living rooms and get the full works.

That's because the intention is to make the museum virtual.

TIME TO CHANGE GLOBAL ECONONY, SAYS ACFTA

The Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area says it is time to " fundamentally change" the state of the global economy "as we've seen it over the last 60 years."

AFRICA & CARIBBEAN NEED TO DO MORE BUSINESS

Trinidad and Tobago will be establishing a commercial office in South Africa.

The announcement was made by the Trade Minister during the Caribbean Investment Forum...where a call was made by Africa's free trade organisation for more trade between the African continent and the Caribbean

CAROLINA RESIDENTS: MAKESHIFT FIX FOR BRIDGE

Residents of Caronlina in Couva say had their concerns been heard two months ago, they would not be in the situation they are in today, dealing with a collapsed bridge in the area.

They say they would have been left marooned , had they not pooled their own resources for a temporary fix.