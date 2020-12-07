The COVID-19 hardships could last an entire year for the hotel and tourism sector. That's a projection from one stakeholder, who believes cooperation would determine how well these sectors weather the storm. Alicia Boucher has the details from TV6's Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Men Feel The Same Way Women Do

Men Feel The Same Way Women Do

The conversation surrounding men and how they manage their emotions continues to be critical, as innocent women are increasingly losing their lives at the hands of men.