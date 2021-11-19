A call to reopen tourism and heritage sites for domestic tourism. It comes as Tourism Stakeholders criticize government over what they term 'inconsistent rationale' in decision making.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Ministry of Trade and Industry is making further interventions in a bid to reduce food p…
A call to reopen tourism and heritage sites for domestic tourism. It comes as Tourism Stakeh…
Through its Entrepreneurial Relief Grant Programme, The National Entrepreneurship Developmen…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MOTI Intervenes To Lower Food Prices
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 19th November 2021
- NEDCO Disburses $28 M In Grants: Questions Arise
- HDC: TENANTS OWING MILLIONS; $ NEEDED FOR MAINTENANCE
- Autonomy A Serious Matter
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 19th November 2021
- Tour Operators Want Sites Reopened
- Dry Season 2022 Forecast
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 15th November 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th November 2021