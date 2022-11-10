At least one road has collapsed with Wednesday's heavy rainfall causing inconvenience for commuters who use it to get from San Raphael to Cumuto.
TV6 visited the affected area today for this report by Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Many people have been left without pipe-borne water in northern and eastern parts of Trinidad and some areas in Tobago.
The Water and Sewerage Authority indicates this is a result of an impact to twelve of its plants due to adverse weather, which has caused flooding in some areas.
The challenge of transforming historic and emotional ties into commercial investment and trade opportunities between the African continent and the Caribbean region....is one that does not exclude small and medium enterprises in the Caribbean.
Those of you who have never visited the Queen's Park Cricket Club Heritage Museum, you can one day stay in your living rooms and get the full works.
That's because the intention is to make the museum virtual.
The Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area says it is time to " fundamentally change" the state of the global economy "as we've seen it over the last 60 years."
Trinidad and Tobago will be establishing a commercial office in South Africa.
The announcement was made by the Trade Minister during the Caribbean Investment Forum...where a call was made by Africa's free trade organisation for more trade between the African continent and the Caribbean
Residents of Caronlina in Couva say had their concerns been heard two months ago, they would not be in the situation they are in today, dealing with a collapsed bridge in the area.
They say they would have been left marooned , had they not pooled their own resources for a temporary fix.
