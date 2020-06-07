Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is again lashing out at Political Leader of the Nationwide Organization of We the People Kirk Waithe… over statements he made on Facebook calling for justice for 14 year old Naomi Nelson. The top cop cautioned the political leader about using attacks on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Police Complaints Authority to score cheap political points.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top CoP Slams Kirk Waithe

Top CoP Slams Kirk Waithe

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is again lashing out at Political Leader of the Nationwide Organization of We the People Kirk Waithe

Tobago Fatality

Tobago Fatality

Tobago Businessman Curtis Phillips is now dead, following an accident along Plymouth Road, Tobago.

Tobago Double Murder

Tobago Double Murder

Molly Polson, the mother of murder victims -39 year old KELTON JAMES of Darrell Spring and his brother 32 year old KENWYN JAMES of Guinea Hill...