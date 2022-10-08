Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob is tonight responding to concerns in the public domain, following the killing of a man by an off-duty SRP officer, allegedly over a parking spot. Jacob says the firearm has since been seized, and he's assuring the public that a thorough investigation is underway into the incident. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TOP COP ON OFF DUTY KILLING
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob is tonight responding to concerns in the public domain, following th…
Legal counsel representing the divers in the Paria tragedy are eagerly awaiting the findings…
The community of Mahaica is the latest to boast of a new community development facility, in …
Ten families displaced, three hundred and twenty-six reports received by the Tobago Emergenc…
A transformed Water and Sewerage Authority will not require it to have a bill of $278 millio…
A number of people had to be rescued in parts of El Carmen and Kelly Village.