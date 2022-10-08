Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob is tonight responding to concerns in the public domain, following the killing of a man by an off-duty SRP officer, allegedly over a parking spot. Jacob says the firearm has since been seized, and he's assuring the public that a thorough investigation is underway into the incident. Rynessa Cutting reports.

