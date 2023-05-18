Four days after giving herself an excellent rating for her performance on the job, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher appeared before a Joint Select Committee on National Security and provided statistics on crime-mitigation efforts under her tenure. However, the Top Cop admitted that where it concerns the target of reducing murders, the TTPS is, quote "not able". Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRAVO RETURNS TO TKR

BRAVO RETURNS TO TKR

Former captain Dwayne Bravo, will make a return to the Trinbago Knight Riders for the new CP…