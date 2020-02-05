THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is today reassuring the public in Tobago, the situation of crime is under control. Charles, in his first official function since the internal wrangling's of the PNM Tobago Council spoke to members of the media, following a meeting on Wednesday, with police commissioner Gary Griffith. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
TOP COP MEETS WITH THA CHIEF
Elizabeth Williams
