A video that has gone viral showing a woman wearing a police jacket at a recent party is now engaging the attention of law enforcement. Police Commissioner Erla Christopher confirmed to our senior investigative journalist Mark Bassant that the matter is under probe.
Top Cop Investigating Viral Video
Mark Bassant
