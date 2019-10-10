Police commissioner Gary Griffith is doubling down on his use of the words human trafficking despite no evidence of the sort.
The police commissioner who previously issued a lengthy release over what he called a sensational headline took aim at an editorial which said he rushed to judgment with his statements.
Griffith defended his actions saying the TTPS was acting on allegations where people were being held against their will, caged, shackled, tortured or abused and it was the responsibility of the Police to remove them from harm. However TV6 has been unable to independently confirm any such acts of abuse.
Griffith says if laws were being broken, it is the responsibility of the TTPS to enforce the law. No charges have been laid.