Top COP Asks Who Ordered The Return Of $22m

Less than 24 hours after he and his officers seized 22 million dollars in cash from a Pyramid Scheme in La Horquetta, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants to know who has ordered the return of the funds
Alicia Boucher has the details .
Less than 24 hours after he and his officers seized 22 million dollars in cash from a Pyramid Scheme in La Horquetta, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants to know who has ordered the return of the funds
Alicia Boucher has the details .
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A grandmother and her grandson are pleading for somewhere to live as their present dwelling conditions they say, were deemed unfit for human habitation a couple years ago.
Less than 24 hours after he and his officers seized 22 million dollars in cash from a Pyramid Scheme in La Horquetta, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants to know who has ordered the return of the funds
The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries which makes up close to 60% of Gross Domestic Product...
Police are still on the hunt for a 67 year-old Sangre Grande businesswoman who was kidnapped this morning.
President of the Prison Officers' Association Ceron Richards is calling for a multitude of issues being faced by prisons officers to be remedied.
President Paula-Mae Weekes has called on citizens to exhibit a sense of maturity as we celebrate forty fur years as a republic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription