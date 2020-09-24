Less than 24 hours after he and his officers seized 22 million dollars in cash from a Pyramid Scheme in La Horquetta, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants to know who has ordered the return of the funds

Alicia Boucher has the details .

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top COP Asks Who Ordered The Return Of $22m

Top COP Asks Who Ordered The Return Of $22m

Less than 24 hours after he and his officers seized 22 million dollars in cash from a Pyramid Scheme in La Horquetta, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith wants to know who has ordered the return of the funds

Woman Kidnapped

Woman Kidnapped

Police are still on the hunt for a  67 year-old Sangre Grande businesswoman who was kidnapped this morning.