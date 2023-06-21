The Prime Minister told Parliament at the Energy Ministry announced today that it has established a team today to investigate the "very tragic incident" that occurred at the NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd plant last week and, as such, " it is much too early" at this stage "for the Ministry to determine what was the root cause".
Allan Lane Ramkissoon, an employee of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd, was badly burnt during the incident.
He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
But will the report into last week's incident at NiQuan be made public?
Political Editor Juhel Browne brings use the details.