The Paria Commission of Enquiry continued today...and Commissioners heard that no one either employed or contracted by Paria was responsible for a continuous, uninterrupted monitoring of the job... and if someone was, they would have likely halted the job when the inflatable plug was removed on February 25th. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has been following the enquiry. She reports on today's hearing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Triple Jumpers Wanted

Triple Jumpers Wanted

Track and Field is known as a sport that brings back the medals from the Olympics for T&…