The Paria Commission of Enquiry continued today...and Commissioners heard that no one either employed or contracted by Paria was responsible for a continuous, uninterrupted monitoring of the job... and if someone was, they would have likely halted the job when the inflatable plug was removed on February 25th. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has been following the enquiry. She reports on today's hearing.
Too Much Oil Drained From Pipeline
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Do you have concerns, issues, complaints or even sensitive information that you would like t…
A family of six has been displaced, as their home has been deemed uninhabitable. They are pl…
Economist and PDP supporter Dr Vanus James is tonight saying that THA Chief Secretary Farley…
Former Justice Minister and former High Court Judge Herbert Volney had passed away. His form…
Track and Field is known as a sport that brings back the medals from the Olympics for T&…