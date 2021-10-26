Tobago is today closer to herd immunity, as sixty-two percent of the population has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This was announced by Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, at Tuesday's weekly media conference. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Tobago's Vaccination Figures
Elizabeth Williams
