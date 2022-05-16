TOBAGO'S THIRD MURDER

Trinidad artiste, 27 year-old N'Kosi Bovell aka Fari Dan, was shot execution-style on Sunday night, at Dutch Fort Restaurant and Bar in Scarborough. A manhunt is now on for his killers. Police say the motive is either drug or gang-related. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

