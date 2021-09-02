Tobago's ICU Over Capacity

Tobago is at 53% of its COVID-vaccination target! However the Division of Health and Wellness is seeking to get the island to 70% herd immunity, a goal it deems more critical than ever, as the Intensive Care Unit at the General Hospital is currently over capacity. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Trinis Drown In NY Flood

Trinis Drown In NY Flood

The death toll in New York exceeds a dozen as the remnants of Hurricane Ida deal a deadly blow to the United States, among the victims, most of whom drowned in flooded basements, are a Trini Mom and Son.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A shooting in west Trinidad leaves two people dead.

And, 27 people arrested at a house party, in Arouca.

San Francique Pleads For Landslip Repair

San Francique Pleads For Landslip Repair

Part of a road, approximately one hundred feet long, has significantly dropped below road level and is not only threatening the stability of homes in San Francique, but completely sever the road.