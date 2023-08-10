Tobago police are following several leads in bringing the perpetrators of Tobago's 8th murder to justice. This victim is businessman, Allison Ballah who was shot in the head on Wednesday morning, in full view of members of the public. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
TOBAGO'S 8TH MURDER
Elizabeth Williams
