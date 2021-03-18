Some Tobagonians are disappointed the six-six deadlock has not been resolved. Almost two months, and even with the intervention of the Prime Minister who cautioned both sides to meet and figure things out, Wednesday's historic meeting resulting still in a deadlock. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

Making Public Transport Reliable

If the public transportation system becomes reliable, it would solve the problems being created by PH taxis. That's according to the University of the West Indies which conducted a survey on how the general public uses transportation.

PDP Calls For Fresh Talks With The PNM

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is again calling on the Tobago PNM to return to the negotiation table.

This, as the party emailed all twelve Assemblymen on Thursday, following failed talks on Wednesday at the Assembly Legislature

Tobagonians Disappointed

