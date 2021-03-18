Some Tobagonians are disappointed the six-six deadlock has not been resolved. Almost two months, and even with the intervention of the Prime Minister who cautioned both sides to meet and figure things out, Wednesday's historic meeting resulting still in a deadlock. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobagonians Disappointed
Elizabeth Williams
