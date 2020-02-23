A scholarship student from Delaford Tobago is scheduled to arrive in this country from China. This was confirmed by a relative of the woman and Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington. Dr Carrington told TV6 News, when the student arrives the necessary protocols will be followed. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the health Secretary and has this report.

Traffic Advisory For POS Carnival Monday and Tuesday

Persons coming into Port of Spain are tonight being advised on traffic and parking restrictions which are expected to allow the free flow of bands and the safety of all in and around the Capital City of Port of Spain

Tobago Kiddies

It was the children's turn to rule the streets of Scarborough on Saturday...and represent they did for Kiddies Carnival. 