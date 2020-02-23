A scholarship student from Delaford Tobago is scheduled to arrive in this country from China. This was confirmed by a relative of the woman and Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington. Dr Carrington told TV6 News, when the student arrives the necessary protocols will be followed. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the health Secretary and has this report.
Tobagonian Arriving from China
Elizabeth Williams
