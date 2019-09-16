Tobagonian Interior Designer & Stylist, Tricia Noëlle Balfour who resides in London, was recently featured in a popular London Magazine, Abode 2, a Luxury Property Magazine in London. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Ms. Balfour and has this report.
Tobagoian Featured In London
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tobagonian Interior Designer & Stylist, Tricia Noëlle Balfour who resides in London, was recently featured in a popular London Magazine, Abode 2, a Luxury Property Magazine in London.
Calling for peace, and the protection of children, hundreds of people, many of them children, marched through the streets of Chagauanas, as part of a march against crime, on Saturday.
Charity toward the young and under privileged is good, but it's not enough.
According to President Paula Mae Weekes, whether it’s a government initiative or private NGO investing in the youth groups should always include a component of "citizen building."
One attorney at law is calling for a public discussion on adoption in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Tobago House of Assembly has set up a team to provide emotional and psychological suppor…
Four deacons were ordained by Archbishop Jason Gordon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Port of Spain...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Bride Upset with Fashion Designer
- Weekend Spotlight: March Against Child Violence
- Tourists Claim Terrible Stay; Hotel Claims Terrible
- Gyro Vendor Dies In Tobago
- Dr. Terry Ali on Ahye’s Ban
- THA to provide counselling for airport residents
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 12th September 2019
- TT Must Talk Adoption
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 13th September 2019
- Weekes: Citizen Building