Tobago Wants The PNM Says Jack

THA Finance Secretary -- Joel Jack, says, the word on the ground is that the PNM will win the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections.
JACK spoke with Morning Edition host, Fazeer Mohammed.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
THA Finance Secretary -- Joel Jack, says, the word on the ground is that the PNM will win the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections.
JACK spoke with Morning Edition host, Fazeer Mohammed.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A typo is how the Opposition Leader described the Government's entire Budget for fiscal 2022, as she said says it contained nothing for the people of this country.
Tourism stakeholders say, apart from Energy Commodities, tourism and yachting services are the highest foreign exchange earners for T&T.
A taxi driver is recovering, after he was stabbed during a violent robbery while on the job.
THA Finance Secretary -- Joel Jack, says, the word on the ground is that the PNM will win the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections.
Some online classes for forms four to six have ceased in Tobago. This, as a directive has co…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription