With a number of problems at some Tobago schools, often languishing for years, TTUTA Tobago officer Orlando Kerr is calling on the Division of Education to resolve these issues before the association takes action. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. Kerr, at one affected school in Mason Hall, and has this report.

