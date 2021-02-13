It's official, Tobago will be going back to the polls on a date to be announced with a total of 15 seats. Prime Minister made the announcement on Friday. But the Progressive Democratic Patriots is not happy with the decision which its political leader, Watson Duke, sees as an autocratic move by Central Government. Rynessa Cutting has details

