Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew. TV6's Elizabeth Williams joined police in their patrols last night and filed this report.
Tobago State of Emergency: Day 5
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement.
This year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam has been postponed to July 1st.
Standard five pupils you now have MORE time to prepare for this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.
St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is going through its own crisis due to volcanic eruptions there, has donated a supply of vaccines to this country.
The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Couple Waiting 2 weeks For Results
- Children Upset No Internet
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 20th May 2021
- Crime Wrap: 19th May, 2021
- Open back the country Dr. Rowley
- 2 COVID Deaths
- Tobago State of Emergency: Day 5
- State of Emergency to be extended by three months
- Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021
- Beyond the Tape Wednesday 19th May 2021