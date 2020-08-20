Tobago SEA

Five children did not sit the SEA exam in Tobago, as three out of that number are quarantined, while two did not turn up for the exam. Elizabeth Williams visited some schools in Tobago, where both parents and children expressed relief that the test they have prepared for since they entered primary school was finally over. Here's her report.
After a four-month delay, caused by COVID-19, this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam was finally held, on Thursday.