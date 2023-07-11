A notable improvement in SEA scores in Tobago this year, as more schools improved their mean scores and boys outperformed girls at six schools in Tobago.
In addition, 159 SEA students scored zero to thirty percent at the SEA exam, and a project impact for these students is to start on July 17th, and last for a four-week period.
This as the Division of Education shared a comprehensive statistical data and engaged in discussions surrounding this year's educational accomplishments, during a media briefing on Monday. More from Elizabeth Williams.