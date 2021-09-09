Girls topped the SEA examination in Tobago, with the highest achiever hailing from Scarborough Methodist Primary School. Pupils from the school also placed 4th and 5th in the top ten in Tobago. Elizabeth Williams visited some of the top pupils in Tobago and has this report.

