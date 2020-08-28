Over the last three months, the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy has taken specific steps to prepare principals, teachers and parents for the new mode of schooling that begins on September 01, 2020. More from Elizabeth Williams.

MOE Appeals To Corporate TT For Laptops

Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is appealing to corporate Trinidad and Tobago to help provide laptops and other devices as well as internet connectivity for the 65,000 schoolchildren who do not have access to them. 

