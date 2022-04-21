Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett is blaming the previous PNM administration for the problems affecting Tobago's schools. Secretary Hackett expressed her disappointment over the fact that during the past two years no attention was paid to the maintenance of schools, which she believed could have been done incrementally during the global lockdown. This as the Scarborough RC School remains closed due to infrastructural issues.
TOBAGO SCHOOL REMAINS CLOSED
Elizabeth Williams
Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, to fire Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett, for what he is describing as her incompetence, as seen in the number of Infrastructural issues affecting Tobago's schools. Mr. Morris spoke during the Minority's media briefing in Scarborough.