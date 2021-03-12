Tobago's lone scholarship winner for 2020 is 19 year-old Treverra James of Bishop's High School. Ms. James, a resident of Signal Hill Tobago, along with her proud parents project manager Trevor James, and school principal Sherra Carrington- James, spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams about the proud achievement. More in this report.
Tobago Scholarship Winner
Elizabeth Williams
