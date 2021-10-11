One bar operator in Tobago is telling TV6 that most of her bars are closed because neither she nor her workers are not vaccinated. She said, God told her that the vaccine he has chosen for her was not in the country just yet, and for that reason she is waiting on the all clear from the man above. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobago Safe Zones
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago is spending just over $388,0002, U.S. or T.T. $2.6 million to acquire 60…
On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that the country had recorded seven more cases of…
Residents of Barrackpore and environs say they have reached their breaking point with the go…
Some restaurants and bars reopened on Monday under the Safe Zones initiative, however many e…
The T&T Members club Association reports a slow day for gaming but patrons and workers a…
The number of women contracting COVID-19 has increased, with the highest number over a one m…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th October 2021
- T&T To Buy 60,000 More Doses Of Sinopharm Vaccine
- 2 Delta Deaths: Was Any Vaccinated?
- Mixed Reviews, As Restaurants & Bars Reopen
- Residents Lockdown Barrackpore
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 8th October 2021
- Tobago Safe Zones
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 07th October 2021
- 10 New Delta Cases Recorded
- Parent Upset