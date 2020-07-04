Alvian Nurse aka Crime Boss is Tobago's 5th murder victim. The 27 year old was found with gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder on Saturday in Providence Tobago. Elizabeth Williams visited the scene and has more in this report.

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.