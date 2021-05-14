The Easter weekend, was one where COVID numbers could possibly have risen, because of gatherings.

This, from Dr. Anthony Thompson.

He spoke during the weekly Division of Health's media conference in Tobago, on Friday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.