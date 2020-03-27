There are now two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tobago.
Tobago's second case, is a health worker, attached to, the Scarborough General Hospital.
Elizabeth Williams has the details.
Public transportation -- including maxis, taxis, buses, and water taxis... will continue to operate.
The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association, is commending the government, on what it's doing, to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Hospital Administrator at... Scarborough General Hospital, has resigned.. with immediate effect.
Spiritual shouter Baptiste liberation day... has been postponed, this year... because of covid-19.
what about street food vendors, like your favorite doubles vendor?
