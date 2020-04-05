The Division hereby notifies the public that the first death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Tobago on Sunday. The individual was an elderly male with pre-existing medical conditions. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.
Tobago Records First COVID-19 Death
Elizabeth Williams
