Tobago Records 7th Death

Tobago recorded its 7th covid19 death since the start of the pandemic, with a record forty-two covid19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The latest victim, Carmen Yorke of Bon Accord Tobago. Elizabeth Williams spoke with a relative of the victim and has this report.

