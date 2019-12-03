A 10 year-old boy attached to the St. Nicholas Primary school has been locked out of classes since Spetember17th. As a result the child's parents told TV6, she is now paying for him to have private tutoring. We're told The Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is aware of the matter. Elizabeth Williams visited the school and has this report.
Even with those recounts still underway, preliminary analyses are being done.
Recounts in five districts contested in Monday's Local Government elections are now underway by the Elections and Boundaries Commission.
After a very public difference of opinion with the Trinidad Express Newspaper, the Police Commissioner is denying claims he has problems with the media.