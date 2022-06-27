Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has been in conversation with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, on treating with any eventuality, as adverse weather conditions are set to take effect in the country, from Tuesday evening. This was confirmed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he spoke following a high powered meeting with emergency officials in Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.
TOBAGO PREPARES FOR ADVERSE WEATHER
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has been in conversation with Chief Secretary Farley Augus…
Many of us have seen videos all over social media of thieves cutting and carting away copper…
Opposition leader kamla persas Bissessar tells her political opponents who she accuses of de…
A major court ruling today involving those criminally charged in connection with the constru…
Soil is an essential commodity for growing almost almost all foods and amid growing concerns…