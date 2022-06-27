Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has been in conversation with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, on treating with any eventuality, as adverse weather conditions are set to take effect in the country, from Tuesday evening. This was confirmed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he spoke following a high powered meeting with emergency officials in Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ENERGY MATTERS

ENERGY MATTERS

Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname have formed a collaboration in energy.