Tobago Political Wrap

Raising the standard of living in Tobago, a community police watch group, and home reconstruction projects, are just some of the initiatives in the manifesto of the Unity of The People, led by Nickocy Phillips . This as Ms. Phillips launched the start of her campaign for the Tobago House of Assembly elections, on Friday night, at the Coral Gardens Community Park, and revealed some of her manifesto promises. More from Elizabeth Williams.

