The process to rebuild the PNM in Tobago has begun. This follows the party's last December 6th THA elections crushing defeat 14, one at the polls. The new political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis says he is ready for the challenges ahead.
Tobago PNM Election
Elizabeth Williams
